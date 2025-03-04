Charity golf day to raise funds for Malton Community Hospital

Malton and Norton Golf Club

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s Charity Health Stars is launching an appeal to raise money to create a new Day Room on Fitzwilliam Ward at Malton Community Hospital.

The Better Days Appeal will kick off with a Health Stars Golf Day on Thursday May 1.

The Fitzwilliam Ward helps patients regain independence after being poorly or having treatment, like an operation.

The ward also provides compassionate palliative care, ensuring comfort and dignity for those in their final days.

Ward staff put forward their ‘wish’ to the charity to create a new Day Room on the ward as there is currently a lack of space on the ward for patients to socialise, take visitors or enjoy therapeutic activities.

The room will provide a comfortable and welcoming space and encourage patients to move from their bed to another place on the ward, supporting their recovery and enhancing their overall experience while in hospital.

The day room will also be a dementia-friendly space using calming colours, clear signage, familiar objects and appropriate lighting.

Utilising these designs has been shown to encourage taking part in activities and support patient wellbeing and reduce anxiety.

Rachel Laud, Service Manager for Ryedale and Pocklington, said: “The ward’s day room will serve as a welcoming space where patients can connect with others and enjoy a change of environment when they’re not in their rooms.

"Creating a calming and relaxing atmosphere in this area is essential for their wellbeing.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Health Stars on this initiative to make the Day Room an even better space for our patients.”

The Health Stars Golf Day will provide an opportunity to raise vital funds to support the project, while also offering participants a hugely enjoyable day with prize winning opportunities.

The event will take place at Malton and Norton Golf Club with a shotgun start at 12pm.

Teams of four are invited to compete in a fantastic day of golf and competitions throughout the event.

Health Stars are also seeking sponsors to help make this event a huge success.

For businesses and individuals who are interested in supporting the day, there are several sponsorship packages available.

Donations to the appeal can be made on the JustGiving page - Better Days - Malton Hospital Appeal - JustGiving

To enter a team or enquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Events Officer Gemma Hare on [email protected].