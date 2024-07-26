Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coastguard officers from Staithes Coastguard visited Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station during the regular Monday evening exercise.

Shaun Winspear, Station Officer for Staithes Coastguard. said: “Meeting our search and rescue partners at Staithes and Runswick RNLI is a great way to learn about the functions and assets of the RNLI and for the volunteers of the charity to learn about ours.

"We’re already exploring options for joint training in the future.”

Life-saving crews from both the Coastguard and RNLI met at the lifeboat station in Staithes to share information, look at each other’s assets, talk about past rescues and learn more about each other’s processes and capabilities for the next time both teams are called to the same emergency.

Volunteers from Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station and officers from HM Coastguard in Staithes.

Coastguard officers also got a chance to get an up-close look at Staithes and Runswick RNLI inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III.