Coastguard officers visit Staithes and Runswick lifeboat station
Shaun Winspear, Station Officer for Staithes Coastguard. said: “Meeting our search and rescue partners at Staithes and Runswick RNLI is a great way to learn about the functions and assets of the RNLI and for the volunteers of the charity to learn about ours.
"We’re already exploring options for joint training in the future.”
Life-saving crews from both the Coastguard and RNLI met at the lifeboat station in Staithes to share information, look at each other’s assets, talk about past rescues and learn more about each other’s processes and capabilities for the next time both teams are called to the same emergency.
Coastguard officers also got a chance to get an up-close look at Staithes and Runswick RNLI inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue III.
Shaun added: “It is important to keep these strong working relationships, which are of clear benefit when the time of need arises.”