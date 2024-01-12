Cold weather alert in place across Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold Health Alert in force across the country, including Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Filey and Ryedale.

The Cold Health Alert is in place until Thursday, January 18 at 12 noon.

A northerly airflow will bring cold arctic air to the UK from Sunday onwards with showers for some.

Through the middle of next week, with cold air firmly in place over the UK, the chance of snow increases across many areas for a time. There’s still plenty of detail to work out but on Tuesday there is the potential for areas of snow to move inland over parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and/or northern England. Whilst on Wednesday, there is a risk of snowfall across southern parts of the UK.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer explained: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds.

“There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions. With cold air firmly in place, any weather systems that move across the country next week will bringing mainly snowfall inland. Models are currently showing us a variety of options for both systems and we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

Ahead of the weekend, largely rather cold and dry conditions are in place for much of the UK, with sub-zero temperatures overnight for many.

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force, which highlights that possibility of significant impacts for the health and social care sector.

With cool conditions in charge and the potential for snow and ice for some from Sunday onwards, travel plans could be impacted.

Amy Fellows, National Network Manager at National Highways said: “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

“National Highways also reminds motorists to keep TRIP in mind ahead of journeys – Top-up: oil, water, screen wash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast.”

The yellow alert may be changed to amber on Sunday, January 14.

