The baton started its route along the Yorkshire Coast in Scarborough on Foreshore Road, before making its way to North Bay and progressing along the route through various villages and towns.
It concluded with a celebration event at Whitby Abbey, before departing via helicopter. Take a look at these photos of the baton's trip on the Yorkshire Coast.
1. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay
Antony Bakes takes part in The Queen's Baton Relay as it visits Scarborough South Bay.
Photo: Matt Keeble
2. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay
Tracey Romaine takes part in The Queen's Baton Relay as it visits Scarborough South Bay.
Photo: Matt Keeble
3. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay
Chris Green and Niall Guite take the baton along Marine Drive.
Photo: Matt Keeble
4. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay
Carl Hazel and Josh Beasley-Hall deliver the baton into North Bay.
Photo: Matt Keeble