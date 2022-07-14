The baton relay makes its way along the Yorkshire Coast as part of its route across the country.

Commonwealth Games: 21 pictures as Queen's Baton Relay visits Scarborough, Whitby and Yorkshire Coast

The Queen's Baton Relay has travelled through Scarborough, Robin Hood's Bay, Flyingthorpe and Whitby ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:05 pm

The baton started its route along the Yorkshire Coast in Scarborough on Foreshore Road, before making its way to North Bay and progressing along the route through various villages and towns.

It concluded with a celebration event at Whitby Abbey, before departing via helicopter. Take a look at these photos of the baton's trip on the Yorkshire Coast.

1. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay

Antony Bakes takes part in The Queen's Baton Relay as it visits Scarborough South Bay.

Photo: Matt Keeble

2. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay

Tracey Romaine takes part in The Queen's Baton Relay as it visits Scarborough South Bay.

Photo: Matt Keeble

3. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay

Chris Green and Niall Guite take the baton along Marine Drive.

Photo: Matt Keeble

4. Commonwealth Games Baton Relay

Carl Hazel and Josh Beasley-Hall deliver the baton into North Bay.

Photo: Matt Keeble

