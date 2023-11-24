Community Lantern Parade set to spark off the opening of Scarborough Sparkle for seventh year

Scarborough's Open Air Theatre is ready to celebrate Christmas in style as the town gets its sparkle back this weekend.

The Scarborough Sparkle event takes place at the Open Air Theatre from Friday, November 24 5pm until 9pm, Saturday, November 25 11am until 9pm and Sunday, November 26 11am until 4pm.

Tonight, Animated Objects Theatre Company will haver their Community Lantern Parade to coincide with the launch of the event.

Starting at 5.30pm, the parade will head down Peasholm Drive and will end at Scarborough Sparkle, at the Open Air Theatre.

Animated Objects Theatre Company say the best places to watch the parade are either on Peasholm Drive or Northstead Manor Drive side of Peasholm.

They are encouraging people to let the parade pass, and then follow the giant pink fish at the end to make your way to Scarborough Sparkle.

A spokesperson said: “Don’t forget to give our community groups a wave and cheers as they pass by.

"It’s a bit blustery outside just at the minute but the forecast is for things to calm down by the start of the parade.”