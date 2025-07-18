Craig David: Everything you need to know about Scarborough Open Air Theatre show
TS5 has come to epitomise Craig David’s skill as a multifaceted performer – singing, MC’ing and DJ’ing all at once – securing its status as an unmissable party and fan favourite.
And with more than 1.5 million people worldwide experiencing TS5 to date, the growth of the brand is an unstoppable force.
Craig said: “I cannot wait to bring my TS5 show to Scarborough and the beautiful Yorkshire coast.
"2025 is the 25th anniversary of my debut album, and my debut number one single.
"What better way to celebrate than bringing the party to Scarborough this summer?"
TS5 started out as the most exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig at his penthouse home in Miami.
Craig’s set combines massive old skool anthems from R&B to Swing beat, to Garage and Bashment, while merging current chart-topping house hits.
Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.
Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:
Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP
Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG
Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ
Northstead Lower YO12 6PF
Victoria Park YO12 7TS
William Street YO12 7PL
In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.
All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.
Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.
One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.
There will be free water refill stations at the venue.
If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.
Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.
