Dalby Forest in North Yorkshire Moors rated as one of top 10 stargazing spots in UK

Land Rover has consulted astronomer and science expert Dr Jenifer Milard to reveal 10 beautiful stargazing spots in the UK plus tips on what you can see when you get there.

Dalby Forest

This stunningly secluded part of northern England is committed to reducing light pollution and making Dark Skies accessible for all.

Dalby Forest - in UK's top 10 of stargazing sites.

Although the whole area is awash with spectacular spots to stargaze, the free public stargazing sessions with Scarborough & Ryedale Astronomical Society provide a real treat for nebulae newbies.

LandRover also said the stretch of Yorkshire coastline between Saltburn and Scarborough was "a hotbed of light shows", including at Kettleness Cliff, near Whitby, where you can spy up to 2,000 stars at any one time.

"Dalby Forest is home to Scarborough & Ryedale Astronomical Society, which holds regular stargazing events, and Starfest, an annual three-night star camp held in August.”

Other areas on the top 10 include Kielder Observatory and Forest in Northumberland.

Anthony Bradbury, Land Rover UK Marketing Director, said: "More often than not, finding dark skies is a simple case of escaping civilization.

"Away from street lamps, houses and main roads, the majesty of the universe reveals itself to the naked eye.

"We encourage people to find the permitted routes less travelled and the areas rarely visited to seek out dark skies for themselves."

Expert stargazing tips

Dr Jenifer Millard said you don’t need to spend lots of money on equipment to enjoy the hobby of stargazing.

There is a vast number of constellations and planets such as the Milky Way and The North Star that can be seen with the naked eye.

Here are some of her tips for viewing the night sky:

* Prioritise moonless nights for a darker sky and clearer astronomical objects.

* A red-light torch or red-light filter on your phone will preserve your eyes’ adaption to the dark. Always avoid using white lights where possible.

* Avert your vision by looking slightly to one side of your target object. This will activate the more light-sensitive cells in your eyes.

* Star maps, apps, and a compass will help you plan your observing session and navigate the night sky.