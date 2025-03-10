Derwent Valley BRIDGE Library in West Ayton to hold BIG fundraiser
There will be a variety of different stalls and activities – crafts, books, jigsaws and toys, bric a brac, cake stall, a tombola, a grand raffle, children’s games and the “creation station” a special craft and sensory area for children.
There will also be a “Pop Up” tearoom selling delicious cakes and treats.
“It’s the first time that we have run such an event,” said Lynn Francis, one of the organisers. “We are very excited and look forward to welcoming people from Ayton and the surrounding villages that are served by the library.
“This event is critical in helping us meet our £10,000 fundraising target for this year. Come along and have some fun, meet your friends, bring the family and support this valuable community resource.”
The event will be held in Ayton Village Hall on Saturday March 15 from 10am–2pm.