East Ayton residents celebrate VE Day in style

Claire (left) Rebecca (singer at the murder mystery night - centre )and Roger (right).

East Ayton residents joined together for a weekend of VE Day celebrations.

Ayton Jubilee Committee started the VE weekend by lighting the beacon in Castle Field, which was well attended by an enthusiastic group who finished off the evening with a good old fashioned sing song of wartime songs.

On the Friday night, a well-attended ceilidh was held in the village hall.

The sun continued to shine on Saturday for the Vintage Fair. There were many craft stalls, rides, music, dancers, cream teas and family entertainment, and the feedback from many who attended was ‘ what an amazing day!’

The Sea Cadets Band at the multi-faith service

The Murder Mystery event in the village hall on the Saturday was a sell out. It was set on a RAF base during the war and many people got into the spirit of the evening and dressed in 40s style. A prize was awarded

for the best dressed lady and the best dressed man.

The sun continued to shine on Sunday morning for the multi-faith service in the village hall, led by Rev Joe Kinsella. The Sea Cadets band played at the service and British Legion Standard bearers also attended. A collection was made, with the proceeds going to Armed Forces charities.

Jean Blenkiron said: “The Jubilee Committee would like to thank the many people who helped us make this a very special weekend. A lot of help was behind the scenes, putting up marquees, setting up tables and chairs, making cakes, washing up etc. We couldn’t have done it without you!

“Our thanks also goes to anyone who donated raffle prizes for the weekend’s events.

“Our next event will be the Scarecrow Trail in August.”