East Riding of Yorkshire Council has launched a Festive Wellness campaign aimed at supporting people with the most common topics people reach out for help with during the festive period.

The campaign includes 12 days of Christmas Cheer. 12 days of Christmas typically starts on Christmas Day and sees us into the New Year.

These can be both the greatest and some of the hardest days we go through in the year. Mental health is personal to each person, and no matter how small or large something feels, everyone deserves to get help and connect with others.

The content in this campaign has been written by a life coach inspired by the most common topics people reach out for help with during this period. It covers topics including communication and connection, getting out of your head and into your body, stress, grief, money advice and trying something new for the New Year.

Councillor David Tucker, cabinet member for adults, health and care said: “Christmas can be a great time for many, but it isn’t always a jolly experience for everyone. Even in the glad tidings there can be uncomfortable moments. This campaign aims to provide the advice and support for anyone who needs it and help support our residents’ health and wellbeing over the festive period.”

The campaign includes Hull and East Yorkshire MIND, who have published a ‘Coping with Christmas’ guide, and support is signposted through charities including Emmaus, Papyrus UK, Samaritans, East Riding Food Poverty Alliance (ERFPA) and more. There are also contacts for local services providing support for breastfeeding and alcohol and drug use.