England Lionesses star Beth Mead, from Hinderwell near Whitby, slams club's decision to axe women's teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hinderwell’s England footballer and Euro 2022 winner Beth Mead has slammed a football club’s decision to axe its entire female section as “a horrible decision”.

Teesside-based Thornaby FC announced the decision via its Facebook page in a move which has left more than 100 girls without a club.

Mead, who grew up in Hinderwell and now plays her club football for Arsenal ladies, took to her own Facebook page to have her say.

“I’m disgusted to see this decision,” the 29-year-old said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Mead, pictured in Whitby at the Boxing Day dip.picture: Brian Murfield

"The women’s game is on the up but we still have committees making these horrible decisions.

"It’s not good enough, these young girls deserve better.

“I’d love to send the team a signed England shirt to keep them inspired.

"If I can help with anything, do reach out, us women need to stick together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s decision has been widely condemned on social media – Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the mindset “belonged in the 1970s” and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Women’s Rights Network said: “Shame on Thornaby FC which has voted to disband the women and junior girls’ teams from the club with immediate effect to save money.