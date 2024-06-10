England Lionesses star Beth Mead, from Hinderwell near Whitby, slams club's decision to axe women's teams
Teesside-based Thornaby FC announced the decision via its Facebook page in a move which has left more than 100 girls without a club.
Mead, who grew up in Hinderwell and now plays her club football for Arsenal ladies, took to her own Facebook page to have her say.
“I’m disgusted to see this decision,” the 29-year-old said.
"The women’s game is on the up but we still have committees making these horrible decisions.
"It’s not good enough, these young girls deserve better.
“I’d love to send the team a signed England shirt to keep them inspired.
"If I can help with anything, do reach out, us women need to stick together.”
Mead was the leading scorer and player of the tournament as England Lionesses won the Euro 2022 final at Wembley against Germany, later capturing the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for good measure.
The club’s decision has been widely condemned on social media – Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the mindset “belonged in the 1970s” and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Women’s Rights Network said: “Shame on Thornaby FC which has voted to disband the women and junior girls’ teams from the club with immediate effect to save money.
"While the boys and men play on, 100 women and girls no longer have a home club to pursue their football ambitions.”