'Entire sky lit up pink' as Scarborough treated to another majestic display of Northern Lights

Nicole Carr and Simon Scott, who run Astro Dog stargazing events in the heart of Dalby Forest, ventured out at around 11am in the early hours of May 20 after giving the heads up on their Facebook page that there was a possibility of the aurora being seen.

They said: “Despite the clouds and heavy mist/fog, thankfully the perseverance paid off and we were eventually rewarded with a lovely display of the Northern Lights.

“When we initially started shooting there was a thick layer of cloud and mist which was blocking the Aurora from view completely.

Stunning purple and pink Northern Lights seen from Scarborough's Jacksons Bay.

"Fortunately, the skies began to clear a little and we were treated to an amazing display.

"The aurora was dancing and at certain points the entire sky was lit up with pink on our camera screen, there were even bright and distinct pillars of light visible to our naked eyes.

“Despite the less than ideal weather, we were very excited to witness and capture this show, especially so late in the season.”

A sighting of the aurora – caused by electrically charged particles entering the Earth's upper atmosphere at very high speed – earlier this month was the first time Nicole and Simon had seen the phenomenon as late as May in five years.