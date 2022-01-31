Families invited to go wild during Fantastic Beasts event at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

Families are invited to explore their wild side during the half term through the Fantastic Beasts event which runs from Saturday, February 12 to Sunday, February 27 between 10am and 3pm).

Families are invited to explore their wild side during the half term through the Fantastic Beasts event which runs from Saturday, February 12 to Sunday, February 27 between 10am and 3pm).

The cost is £3 per child (reserve admission not included). There is no need to book a place, just turn up.

A spokesman said: “A hoard of magical beasts have escaped onto the reserve and are hiding with the wild creatures of Bempton Cliffs. We need help finding them all.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Can you solve all of the puzzles to find our eight magical creatures?”