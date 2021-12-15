Festive events: Your ultimate guide to Christmas services at churches across the Bridlington area
Churches across Bridlington and surrounding villages are hosting an extensive programme of services over the Christmas period.
Here is the full list of festive services covering the churches across the Bridlington and district area:
Christ Church (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Candlelit Carol Service
Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Nativity
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion
Christmas Day at 10.30am – Christmas Day @Christ Church
Sunday, December 26 at 9am – Communizoom and in-person in the Key Centre
Cornerstone Church
Sunday, December 19 at 10.45am – Family Christmas Service
Emmanuel (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Christingles and Carols followed by mince pies
Christmas Eve at 5pm – Crib Service followed by mince pies
Christmas Day at 10am – Carols and Communion for all ages
Holy Trinity (CofE)
Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Eucharist
Sunday, December 26 at 11am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas
Martongate Community Church (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service in North Library
Bridlington Priory (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Nativity Service with sheep and donkey
3pm – Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols
Thursday, December 23 at 6.30pm – Comfort and Peace at Christmas (a quiet, reflective service)
Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – Christingle preceded by popular Christmas music provided by Coz from 4pm
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass
Christmas Day at 10.30am – Family Service
St John’s Burlington (Methodist)
Saturday, December 18, 9.30am to 4pm – Festival of Nativities and Café 1884 open for refreshments
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service
4pm – Festival of Nativities final celebrations with Festival Choir plus carols for all.
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion
Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Day Family Service
New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm – Watchnight Service
St John The Evangelist, Sewerby (CofE)
Christmas Eve at 5pm – Around the Crib with Canon Ian
Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Eucharist
Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas
St Mark, West Hill (CofE)
Thursday, December 16 at 6pm – Carols on The Green.
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – St Mark’s Christingle
Thursday, December 23 at 4pm – Love Westhill, Christingle
Sewerby Methodist
Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Carol service
Christmas Day at 10am – Short Christmas Day service
Barmston All Saints (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carols, readings, mince pies and mulled wine
Barmston Methodist Church
Sunday, December 19 at 10am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos
Sunday, December 26 at 10am – Sunday Christmas Worship
Bempton St Michael (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service
Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm – Carols round the tree in the village centre
Christmas Eve at 10pm – Christmas Communion
Sunday, December 26 at 10.30pm – A service for St Stephen’s Day
Bessingby St Magnus (CofE)
Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm Candlelit Carol Service
Flamborough Methodist
Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carol service
Christmas Day at 11am – Short Christmas Day service
Flamborough St Oswald (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 6.30pm – Community Carol Service
Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – 11.30pm Midnight Mass
Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Communion with carols
Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Communion service with carols for St Stephen’s Day
Reighton St Peter (CofE)
Christmas Eve at 9.30pm – Midnight Mass
Sunday, December 26 – No service
Skipsea Methodist Church
Sunday, December 19 at 11.15am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos
Christmas Eve at 6pm – Walking Nativity and Blessing of the Stable
Sunday, December 26 at 11.15am – Sunday Christmas Worship
Speeton St Leonard (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Carol Service
Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass
Sunday, December 26 – No service
Ulrome St Andrew (CofE)
Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Christmas Communion with Carols
Christmas Day at 10.30am – Carols on Christmas Day
Sunday, January 2 at 11am – Service for New Year