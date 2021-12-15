Festive events: Your ultimate guide to Christmas services at churches across the Bridlington area

Churches across Bridlington and surrounding villages are hosting an extensive programme of services over the Christmas period.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:55 am
Christ Church on Quay Road.

Here is the full list of festive services covering the churches across the Bridlington and district area:

Christ Church (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Candlelit Carol Service

Bridlington Priory.

Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Nativity

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion

Christmas Day at 10.30am – Christmas Day @Christ Church

Sunday, December 26 at 9am – Communizoom and in-person in the Key Centre

Cornerstone Church

Sunday, December 19 at 10.45am – Family Christmas Service

Emmanuel (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 6pm – Christingles and Carols followed by mince pies

Christmas Eve at 5pm – Crib Service followed by mince pies

Christmas Day at 10am – Carols and Communion for all ages

Holy Trinity (CofE)

Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Eucharist

Sunday, December 26 at 11am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas

Martongate Community Church (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service in North Library

Bridlington Priory (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Nativity Service with sheep and donkey

3pm – Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols

Thursday, December 23 at 6.30pm – Comfort and Peace at Christmas (a quiet, reflective service)

Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – Christingle preceded by popular Christmas music provided by Coz from 4pm

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass

Christmas Day at 10.30am – Family Service

St John’s Burlington (Methodist)

Saturday, December 18, 9.30am to 4pm – Festival of Nativities and Café 1884 open for refreshments

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service

4pm – Festival of Nativities final celebrations with Festival Choir plus carols for all.

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Communion

Christmas Day at 11am – Christmas Day Family Service

New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm – Watchnight Service

St John The Evangelist, Sewerby (CofE)

Christmas Eve at 5pm – Around the Crib with Canon Ian

Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Eucharist

Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Eucharist of the First Sunday of Christmas

St Mark, West Hill (CofE)

Thursday, December 16 at 6pm – Carols on The Green.

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – St Mark’s Christingle

Thursday, December 23 at 4pm – Love Westhill, Christingle

Sewerby Methodist

Christmas Eve at 4pm – Family Carol service

Christmas Day at 10am – Short Christmas Day service

Barmston All Saints (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carols, readings, mince pies and mulled wine

Barmston Methodist Church

Sunday, December 19 at 10am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos

Sunday, December 26 at 10am – Sunday Christmas Worship

Bempton St Michael (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 10.30am – Carol Service

Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm – Carols round the tree in the village centre

Christmas Eve at 10pm – Christmas Communion

Sunday, December 26 at 10.30pm – A service for St Stephen’s Day

Bessingby St Magnus (CofE)

Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm Candlelit Carol Service

Flamborough Methodist

Sunday, December 19 at 3pm – Carol service

Christmas Day at 11am – Short Christmas Day service

Flamborough St Oswald (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 6.30pm – Community Carol Service

Christmas Eve at 4.30pm – 11.30pm Midnight Mass

Christmas Day at 9.30am – Christmas Communion with carols

Sunday, December 26 at 9.30am – Communion service with carols for St Stephen’s Day

Reighton St Peter (CofE)

Christmas Eve at 9.30pm – Midnight Mass

Sunday, December 26 – No service

Skipsea Methodist Church

Sunday, December 19 at 11.15am – Sunday Worship with the Rev Robert Amos

Christmas Eve at 6pm – Walking Nativity and Blessing of the Stable

Sunday, December 26 at 11.15am – Sunday Christmas Worship

Speeton St Leonard (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Carol Service

Christmas Eve at 11.30pm – Midnight Mass

Sunday, December 26 – No service

Ulrome St Andrew (CofE)

Sunday, December 19 at 11am – Christmas Communion with Carols

Christmas Day at 10.30am – Carols on Christmas Day

Sunday, January 2 at 11am – Service for New Year

