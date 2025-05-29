Final countdown begins for Scarborough Rainbow Centre’s first ever charity ball
Taking place on Saturday, June 7, in the spectacular Ocean Room at The Scarborough Spa, this black-tie event promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, fine dining, and community celebration — all in aid of a vital local cause.
Guests will be welcomed in The Sun Court by the vibrant Funky Choir, performing a 20-minute live set as attendees mingle and capture memories with professional photo opportunities.
The night includes a lavish three-course meal, hosted by Paddy Billington, from This Is The Coast radio, who will act as compère.
A highlight of the evening will be the charity auction and raffle, featuring a dazzling range of prizes generously donated by businesses across Scarborough and the surrounding region.
Standout auction items include:
A private box for six at York Races — includes Country Stand badges, D Car Park labels, and access to Gimcrack Stand Box 9, offering front-row views of the winning post. (Donated by Mr & Mrs Nicholas Wrigley of Ganton Hall and York Racecourse)
A midweek Champagne stay at the luxurious Grand Villa Heights in picturesque Ravenscar.
A magical sunset boat trip on South Bay aboard Tango, donated by Mainprize Offshore Ltd, proud headline sponsor of the Rainbow Charity Ball.
"Online Training with a Champion" – one month of exclusive online coaching donated by Joe Fishburn, BBC Gladiator winner, who will also be attending the event.
Later in the evening, the energy will soar as The Huge Party Band from York takes the stage for two 45-minute live sets to keep guests dancing into the night.
In addition to the auction, a raffle packed with incredible prizes awaits — thanks to the amazing support of the local business community.
James Howard, Fundraising Officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “We’re almost there – and we can proudly say the event is very close to being sold out.
“There’s still time for latecomers to secure tickets, whether individually or through corporate sponsorship, but I’d urge everyone to act quickly to avoid disappointment.
“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us so far — it’s shaping up to be a fantastic night for The Rainbow Centre and the community we serve.”
