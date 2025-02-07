Flamborough Coble Disaster of 1909 commemorated at Fishermen’s Monument

Wreaths were laid by Malcolm Smales, on behalf of the Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group, and by Councillor Vic Leppington, on behalf of the Flamborough Parish Council. Photo: Rod Newton

The Flamborough Coble Disaster of 1909 was commemorated on Wednesday, February 5 at the Fishermen’s Monument on Chapel Street.

Wreaths were laid by Malcolm Smales, on behalf of the Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group, and by Councillor Vic Leppington, on behalf of the Flamborough Parish Council.

A short eulogy was read by Paul Arro and a gathering of some 30 locals attended, together with children of the School Council representing the Flamborough Church of England Primary School.

A minute’s silence was observed before the commemoration in respect of Steve Emmerson, a member of the Fishermen's Memorial Group, who passed away on 22nd January.

Steve was a valued member of the group and coxswain of the Bridlington Lifeboat, having previously served as crewman on the Flamborough Lifeboat until 1993.

One hundred and sixteen years ago, on February 5, 1909, the two Flamborough fishing cobles Gleaner and Two Brothers were lost just off North Landing at the West Scar and six local fishermen perished in the teeth of a fierce gale.

The cobles were caught out that morning when the wind veered northerly and increased in strength, recorded as 'a gale of great violence'.

Gleaner was overwhelmed by terrific seas and knocked down, her crew of three thrown into the boiling cauldron of the storm.

The crew of Two Brothers went about and heroically recovered the three but she too was hit by tremendous seas and engulfed by the raging water.

All six fishermen were lost.