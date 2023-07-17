The event is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30 between 10am and 3pm.

The fundraising event coincides with the annual blessing of the Lifeboat and Crew Service at the lifeboat station on Sunday evening (July 30) at 6.30pm. Everyone is most welcome to join the service.

The Lifeboat Supporters Group is also organising a garage sale around Flamborough Village, on Saturday, August 5.

The coffee and cake weekend is set to take place on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30. Photo: Pam Stanforth

The fee to take part is £5 per household with the cut off time Tuesday, August 1 for anyone wishing to add their details on the garage sale site map.

Further details are available by calling Caroline on 01262 850766.

Visit www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli to find out more about the RNLI team.

