From Harry Potter to Indiana Jones - North Yorkshire Moors Railway launches new film trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced the launch of an all-new film trail to showcase the world-class films and TV series that have featured the railway, from Heartbeat to Harry Potter and Indiana Jones!

Available for visitors to experience from July 1, the film trail will be a permanent addition to the NYMR experience for movie buffs and rail enthusiasts alike to visit places where some of the most famous blockbusters in cinematic history were filmed.

The film trail features a map highlighting the locations that can be spotted on the big screen and guiding visitors to those spots at the attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The map can be collected by visitors from the Booking Offices, or can be downloaded from the website before visiting.

Lights, Camera, Traction: a new film trail is coming to North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

​Over the years, the NYMR has been an iconic backdrop in blockbuster films including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as the setting for Hogsmeade Station, as well as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission:Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Dad’s Army, and Downton Abbey.

Goathland Station was also used as a filming location for Heartbeat, the series where it was transformed into Aidensfield Station.

​Macey Palmer, Learning and Interpretation Officer at NYMR, said: “We've got lots of free hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you love film and TV then our brand-new film trail - Lights, Camera, Traction - is for you to explore for the whole school holidays and beyond.

A new film trail at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway offers fun for all the family.

“Over summer, you can join in with archaeology activities, test your spy skills and meet awesome birds of prey at our drop in activities.”

​During the summer holidays alongside the launch of the trail, free weekly themed activities on Mondays at Pickering Station and Fridays at Goathland Station will be available for families to immerse themselves in including:

- Wonderful Wizards - children can create their own movie magic by making wands and hats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Awesome Archaeology - aspiring explorers can create their own powerful dial artefact

A new film trail is coming to North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

- Curious Creatures - get up close and personal with animals and a Birds of Prey display

- Super Spies - children will put their skills to the test, make a disguise and get involved in a code cracking activity.