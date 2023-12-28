Here's everything you need to know about Scarborough's annual New Year's Day Dip

Dozens of brave people will face the ice cold North Sea in a bid to raise funds for charity on New Years Day, as per annual tradition.

Dozens of brave people will face the ice cold North Sea in a bid to raise funds for charity on New Years Day, as per annual tradition.

The day is organised by Scarborough Lions Club and takes place on Scarborough’s South Bay on Monday, January 1, 2024.

There are two ways of participating in the New Year’s Day Dip; Yearly Dippers, who dip for their chosen charities big or small, and have sponsor forms which they bring to register, or Day Dippers who can register on the day at the RNLI station with a donation to the Scarborough Lions.

The registration starts at 10am by the Lions minibus at the RNLI station in South bay.

Some of the money raised by the Yearly Dippers goes to the Scarborough Lions to help the local community too, email Lion Alan Deacon for information and sponsorship forms at [email protected].

On the day itself, there will be two queues for those who have pre-registered, and those who have not.

The Lions will direct you to the correct table.

The dippers will gather on the beach in the designated area at around 12.15pm.

The Mayor and Town Crier will pick the best fancy dress outfits on the day at 1230pm. The run into the sea is due at 12.40 prompt.

Arrive with plenty of time. The area will be very busy. The rowing club will have changing facilities for dippers.

There will be support from Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team on the beach slipway, and sub aqua divers for safety in the sea.

This day has been a Scarborough tradition for over 20 years now.