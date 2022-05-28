Here's where to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in Scarborough on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5

Jubilee celebrations at Wheatcroft School -Deputy Mayor Helen Mallory with Head Teacher Jenny Hartley , Willow, Olivia and Finlay

With family fun days, flower festivals, commemorative church services and even Jane Macdonald, the borough is certain to show their red, white and blue appreciation for Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

With so much going on, there is bound to be an event near you, why not browse our list and pencil a few in your diary now?

SATURDAY JUNE 4

CAYTON

Craft and art exhibition

Jubilee Hall

Afternoon tea 2pm

Jubilee Hall

Bookings only via the parish office email [email protected]

Race Night 7.30pm

The Tow Bar

CLOUGHTON

Jubilee Celebration 2pm

Cloughton Community Hall

Afternoon tea with a Royal toast at 4pm to Her Majesty the Queen.

Children are invited to bring their own crown.

IRTON

BBQ 4pm until late

Alice Cottage, Ayton Road, Irton

Donations for Barbecue welcome

FILEY

Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 10am-4pm

Methodist Church

Picnic in the Park 12-3pm

Crescent Gardens

Filey Showgroup on the Bandstand 12-1pm

Passion Praise Gospel Singers on the Bandstand 2- 3pm

Everyone is invited to bring their own food

Afternoon Tea in Sea Cadet Hall 12.30-4pm

Filey Sea Cadets will be serving Afternoon Tea

Tickets £7 from the Beachcomber & Filey Sea Cadets

HUNMANBY

Street party - 10am.

Cross Hill

Entertainment from Hunmanby Silver Band, The Hunmanbees, Zoes dancers and a Fitbox martial arts display.

Stalls and fancy dress competition.

The church and Spring Cafe will also be open.

SEAMER

Family Fun Day 12pm

The Copper Horse, Main Street, Seamer

Stalls, children’s games, live music and a BBQ.

Band, Barbecue and Bouncy Castle

Seamer Sports Association

Family Party from 12pm

The Mayfield

Barbecue, bouncy castle and games and live music all day from 1pm with Martyn Hughes, Danny Firth, Joel, Jesse Caine and the Monotones.

SCARBOROUGH

Barrowcliff celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 12-4pm

Gallows Close Centre

Hog roast, bouncy castles, stalls, costume competition, free kids goodie bags, children’s entertainment, music and more.

Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea Party 12.00-5.00pm

The View Restaurant , Delmont Hotel

Get your glad rags on for an afternoon of fun, fine food and festivities fit for a queen.

Booking required

Flower Festival 10am-4pm

St Mary’s Church

Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës

Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert with Jane McDonald 6.00pm

Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert will be a sea of red, white and blue with Jane flying the flag for her beloved home county and The Queen.

Musical theatre stars The Barricade Boys and stage sensation La Voix will join national treasure Jane for an unforgettable celebration on the Yorkshire coast.

STAINTONDALE

Jubilee Mile with refreshments 2pm-4pm

Village Hall

Staintondale village will be decorated with all things regal for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the junction of Downdale Road to the Rudda Road junction.

AYTON

Platinum Jubilee All Churches Service 10.45am

Ayton Village Hall

CAYTON

Jubilee Fun Day 11am-5pm

Cayton Playing Fields

Variety of events, specialist displays, activities, music, refreshments and catering.

Thanksgiving Service 5pm

Methodist Chapel

Combined service with St John Baptist Church

CLOUGHTON

Community Jubilee Service 10.30am

St Mary's Parish Church.

FILEY

Service of Celebration 10.30am

St. Oswald’s Church

Picnic in the Park 12-4pm

Crescent Gardens

Filey Showgroup on the Bandstand 12-1pm

Malton White Star Band on the Bandstand 2- 4pm

Everyone is invited to bring their own food

Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 1pm-4pm

Methodist Church

Garden Party 1-4pm

St. John’s Church

REIGHTON

Songs of Praise 2pm

Reighton Church

Bring and Share Tea 3pm

Reighton Village Hall

50s Theme Fancy Dress - Prizes for adults and children, Food and Drink, Tombola

SCALBY

Platinum Jubilee Street Party 12pm-4pm

High Street, Scalby

Music trailer with Coast and County Radio. Cake making competition at the Yew Tree.

Royal theme fancy dress

Limited chairs and tables available or bring your own chair and picnic.

SCARBOROUGH

St Mark’s Big Jubilee Lunch

St Mark's Church

Jubilee Lunch in St Mark’s Church grounds for Church and local community.

Tickets required - to find out more email [email protected]

Flower Festival 10am-4pm

St Mary’s Church

Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës

The Big Raincliffe Ramble 11am-1pm

Mass participation ramble through Raincliffe Woods - meet at Raincliffe Gate car park.

The two hour ramble is suitable for families but will be technically challenging with hills, inclines and uneven ground, so is not accessible for all. It will traverse through to the ancient woodland at the top of the woods in a bid to reconnect participants with nature.

An alternative Explorer Route will be available for those in wheelchairs or with small children

STAINTONDALE

Jubilee Mile with traditional afternoon tea 2pm-4pm

Village Hall