Here's where to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in Scarborough on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5

With family fun days, flower festivals, commemorative church services and even Jane Macdonald, the borough is certain to show their red, white and blue appreciation for Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.
With so much going on, there is bound to be an event near you
SATURDAY JUNE 4
CAYTON
Craft and art exhibition
Jubilee Hall
Afternoon tea 2pm
Jubilee Hall
Bookings only via the parish office email [email protected]
Race Night 7.30pm
The Tow Bar
CLOUGHTON
Jubilee Celebration 2pm
Cloughton Community Hall
Afternoon tea with a Royal toast at 4pm to Her Majesty the Queen.
Children are invited to bring their own crown.
IRTON
BBQ 4pm until late
Alice Cottage, Ayton Road, Irton
Donations for Barbecue welcome
FILEY
Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 10am-4pm
Methodist Church
Picnic in the Park 12-3pm
Crescent Gardens
Filey Showgroup on the Bandstand 12-1pm
Passion Praise Gospel Singers on the Bandstand 2- 3pm
Everyone is invited to bring their own food
Afternoon Tea in Sea Cadet Hall 12.30-4pm
Filey Sea Cadets will be serving Afternoon Tea
Tickets £7 from the Beachcomber & Filey Sea Cadets
HUNMANBY
Street party - 10am.
Cross Hill
Entertainment from Hunmanby Silver Band, The Hunmanbees, Zoes dancers and a Fitbox martial arts display.
Stalls and fancy dress competition.
The church and Spring Cafe will also be open.
SEAMER
Family Fun Day 12pm
The Copper Horse, Main Street, Seamer
Stalls, children’s games, live music and a BBQ.
Band, Barbecue and Bouncy Castle
Seamer Sports Association
Family Party from 12pm
The Mayfield
Barbecue, bouncy castle and games and live music all day from 1pm with Martyn Hughes, Danny Firth, Joel, Jesse Caine and the Monotones.
SCARBOROUGH
Barrowcliff celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 12-4pm
Gallows Close Centre
Hog roast, bouncy castles, stalls, costume competition, free kids goodie bags, children’s entertainment, music and more.
Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea Party 12.00-5.00pm
The View Restaurant , Delmont Hotel
Get your glad rags on for an afternoon of fun, fine food and festivities fit for a queen.
Booking required
Flower Festival 10am-4pm
St Mary’s Church
Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës
Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert with Jane McDonald 6.00pm
Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert will be a sea of red, white and blue with Jane flying the flag for her beloved home county and The Queen.
Musical theatre stars The Barricade Boys and stage sensation La Voix will join national treasure Jane for an unforgettable celebration on the Yorkshire coast.
STAINTONDALE
Jubilee Mile with refreshments 2pm-4pm
Village Hall
Staintondale village will be decorated with all things regal for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the junction of Downdale Road to the Rudda Road junction.
AYTON
Platinum Jubilee All Churches Service 10.45am
Ayton Village Hall
CAYTON
Jubilee Fun Day 11am-5pm
Cayton Playing Fields
Variety of events, specialist displays, activities, music, refreshments and catering.
Thanksgiving Service 5pm
Methodist Chapel
Combined service with St John Baptist Church
CLOUGHTON
Community Jubilee Service 10.30am
St Mary's Parish Church.
FILEY
Service of Celebration 10.30am
St. Oswald’s Church
Picnic in the Park 12-4pm
Crescent Gardens
Filey Showgroup on the Bandstand 12-1pm
Malton White Star Band on the Bandstand 2- 4pm
Everyone is invited to bring their own food
Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 1pm-4pm
Methodist Church
Garden Party 1-4pm
St. John’s Church
REIGHTON
Songs of Praise 2pm
Reighton Church
Bring and Share Tea 3pm
Reighton Village Hall
50s Theme Fancy Dress - Prizes for adults and children, Food and Drink, Tombola
SCALBY
Platinum Jubilee Street Party 12pm-4pm
High Street, Scalby
Music trailer with Coast and County Radio. Cake making competition at the Yew Tree.
Royal theme fancy dress
Limited chairs and tables available or bring your own chair and picnic.
SCARBOROUGH
St Mark’s Big Jubilee Lunch
St Mark's Church
Jubilee Lunch in St Mark’s Church grounds for Church and local community.
Tickets required - to find out more email [email protected]
Flower Festival 10am-4pm
St Mary’s Church
Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës
The Big Raincliffe Ramble 11am-1pm
Mass participation ramble through Raincliffe Woods - meet at Raincliffe Gate car park.
The two hour ramble is suitable for families but will be technically challenging with hills, inclines and uneven ground, so is not accessible for all. It will traverse through to the ancient woodland at the top of the woods in a bid to reconnect participants with nature.
An alternative Explorer Route will be available for those in wheelchairs or with small children
STAINTONDALE
Jubilee Mile with traditional afternoon tea 2pm-4pm
Village Hall
Staintondale village will be decorated with all things regal for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the junction of Downdale Road to the Rudda Road junction.