Here's where you can celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Scarborough on Friday June 3

From fun runs to bake offs and street parties galore, the borough is certain to show their red, white and blue appreciation for Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.
With so much going on, there is bound to be an event near you, why not browse our list and pencil a few in your diary now?
FRIDAY JUNE 3
AYTON
The Great Forge Bake Off 12 - 2pm
Ayton Village Hall
Cakes to be made in the theme of jubilee and brought to the village hall in the morning.
£5 entry fee with funds raised to be split between Saint Catherine's Hospice, Macmillan and Mind.
Entry forms from Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn.
Jubilee Garden Party and Tree Planting 2-4pm
Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library garden
Tree planting in the library garden and burying of a time capsule.
Homemade cakes, cream teas and other tasty goodies.
Further information is on the library website or can be picked up in the library.
5K Fun Run 7pm
Cayton Playing Fields
Entry fee £3 for adults, £1 for under 16s, medals and trophies to be awarded.
Karaoke evening 8pm
The Star Inn
FILEY
Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 10am-4pm
Methodist Church
The Ramshackle Shanty Men Singers
Crescent Gardens & around town
RAVENSCAR
Village hall celebrations 7pm
A celebration of HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Please bring your own drinks, nibbles and friends.
SCARBOROUGH
Flower Festival 10am-4pm
St Mary’s Church
Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës
Castle Ward Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party 1.30-4.30pm
Friarage Community Primary school
All Castle Ward residents are welcome.
Lots of entertainment for all ages.
Fancy dress competition.
Get together and celebrate in red,white and blue and join in the finale singsong led by Rachel Jenkinson - Rule Britannia. Land of Hope and Glory and God Save the Queen
SEAMER
Exhibition 10am-4pm
Seamer & Irton Memorial Hall
Tea,coffee & cakes will be available.
SHERBURN
Jubilee Celebration 1pm
Sherburn Village Hall
Welcome service followed by at 1.20pm a family treasure hunt and bring your own picnic at 2.30pm.
Music all day and photographic display by Sherburn Local History Group.
Sherburn School’s Queen themed pictures will also be on display.
Refreshments will be available all day and there will also be a raffle.
SNAINTON
Jubilee celebrations 10am-6pm
Snainton Village Hall and the 'Victory' Playing Field.
10am: Opening with a musical riding display at Snainton Riding Centre.
11.30am: Pony Club display.
12 noon: Village picnic in the park (bring your own food, drink and picnic blankets).
2pm: Hunmanby Silver Band and the grand opening of the afternoon jubilee events.
Village hall open for cream teas, fun fair, vintage vehicle display, Young Farmers' water dunk, tug of war, coconut shy, children's games, face painting.
4pm: Prize giving
6pm: Close and unveiling of new commemorative jubilee bench outside the Reading Room.
STAINTONDALE
Jubilee Mile with refreshments 2pm-4pm
Village Hall
Staintondale village will be decorated with all things regal for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the junction of Downdale Road to the Rudda Road junction.