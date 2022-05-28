Here's where you can celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Scarborough on Friday June 3

Willow enjoying jubilee celebrations at Wheatcroft School in Scarborough

From fun runs to bake offs and street parties galore, the borough is certain to show their red, white and blue appreciation for Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

With so much going on, there is bound to be an event near you, why not browse our list and pencil a few in your diary now?

FRIDAY JUNE 3

Queen Elizabeth II celebrate 70 years of reign in her Platinum Jubilee year

AYTON

The Great Forge Bake Off 12 - 2pm

Ayton Village Hall

Cakes to be made in the theme of jubilee and brought to the village hall in the morning.

The Open Air Theatre welcomes the Queen in 2010

£5 entry fee with funds raised to be split between Saint Catherine's Hospice, Macmillan and Mind.

Entry forms from Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn.

Jubilee Garden Party and Tree Planting 2-4pm

Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library garden

Tree planting in the library garden and burying of a time capsule.

Homemade cakes, cream teas and other tasty goodies.

Further information is on the library website or can be picked up in the library.

5K Fun Run 7pm

Cayton Playing Fields

Entry fee £3 for adults, £1 for under 16s, medals and trophies to be awarded.

Karaoke evening 8pm

The Star Inn

FILEY

Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 10am-4pm

Methodist Church

The Ramshackle Shanty Men Singers

Crescent Gardens & around town

RAVENSCAR

Village hall celebrations 7pm

A celebration of HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Please bring your own drinks, nibbles and friends.

SCARBOROUGH

Flower Festival 10am-4pm

St Mary’s Church

Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës

Castle Ward Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party 1.30-4.30pm

Friarage Community Primary school

All Castle Ward residents are welcome.

Lots of entertainment for all ages.

Fancy dress competition.

Get together and celebrate in red,white and blue and join in the finale singsong led by Rachel Jenkinson - Rule Britannia. Land of Hope and Glory and God Save the Queen

SEAMER

Exhibition 10am-4pm

Seamer & Irton Memorial Hall

Tea,coffee & cakes will be available.

SHERBURN

Jubilee Celebration 1pm

Sherburn Village Hall

Welcome service followed by at 1.20pm a family treasure hunt and bring your own picnic at 2.30pm.

Music all day and photographic display by Sherburn Local History Group.

Sherburn School’s Queen themed pictures will also be on display.

Refreshments will be available all day and there will also be a raffle.

SNAINTON

Jubilee celebrations 10am-6pm

Snainton Village Hall and the 'Victory' Playing Field.

10am: Opening with a musical riding display at Snainton Riding Centre.

11.30am: Pony Club display.

12 noon: Village picnic in the park (bring your own food, drink and picnic blankets).

2pm: Hunmanby Silver Band and the grand opening of the afternoon jubilee events.

Village hall open for cream teas, fun fair, vintage vehicle display, Young Farmers' water dunk, tug of war, coconut shy, children's games, face painting.

4pm: Prize giving

6pm: Close and unveiling of new commemorative jubilee bench outside the Reading Room.

STAINTONDALE

Jubilee Mile with refreshments 2pm-4pm

Village Hall