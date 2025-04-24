Hunmanby Square Dance Group raises £100 for new village Youth Club
The event took place on the UK’s very first “Annual Dance Day” and it proved to be a great success, with £100 being raised.
Hunmanby Parish Council funded the room hire costs involved, and donations were welcomed to support the new Hunmanby Youth Club.
There were 32 dancers in total. Donations and proceeds of the raffle raised £100 for the new youth club, and the Square Dance Group has since gained eight new dancers.
Hunmanby Square Dance Group dances every Tuesday afternoon from 1 pm to 3 pm at Hunmanby Community Centre.
New dancers are always welcome, with or without a dance partner. Square Dancing is similar to a Ceilidh/barn dance and is danced to a wide range of music. No fancy steps or routines to learn.
Contact Ange on 07986 450 591 for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.