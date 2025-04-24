Hunmanby Square Dance Group raises £100 for new village Youth Club

The dancers had lots of fun while raising money for the village Youth Club.

Hunmanby Square Dance Group took part in the Angela Rippon “Let’s Dance!” national initiative, putting on a free Square Dance in Hunmanby for the village and the surrounding area.

The event took place on the UK’s very first “Annual Dance Day” and it proved to be a great success, with £100 being raised.

Hunmanby Parish Council funded the room hire costs involved, and donations were welcomed to support the new Hunmanby Youth Club.

There were 32 dancers in total. Donations and proceeds of the raffle raised £100 for the new youth club, and the Square Dance Group has since gained eight new dancers.

Hunmanby Square Dance Group dances every Tuesday afternoon from 1 pm to 3 pm at Hunmanby Community Centre.

New dancers are always welcome, with or without a dance partner. Square Dancing is similar to a Ceilidh/barn dance and is danced to a wide range of music. No fancy steps or routines to learn.

Contact Ange on 07986 450 591 for further details.