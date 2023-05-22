News you can trust since 1882
Check out some of Rebecca's photography below!
Check out some of Rebecca's photography below!

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos by former crime scene photographer who turned to mindful photography

Photographer Rebecca Rowan has turned from crime scene photography to mindful photography to focus on snapping the ‘wellbeing of the living’.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:39 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 19:39 BST

Rebecca is now pioneering the art of mindful photography to help those with anxiety, depression and stress in Yorkshire, and she believes it can be a life-changer.

Rebecca said: “It is all about taking time out to nurture awareness in yourself and your surroundings. The outcome is beautiful photography and a calmer mind.

“Many of the people I have worked with have noticed that their anxiety levels have reduced, and that they have become more motivated and patient. It’s amazing.”

Rebecca has recently been awarded a grant from the Community Mental Health Transformation (CMHT) programme, to support her work.

You can read about Rebecca’s career switch here, and check out some of her stunning artwork below!

A boat with a stunning Scarborough back drop.

1. Mindful photography to help with anxiety, depression and stress

A boat with a stunning Scarborough back drop. Photo: Rebecca Rowan

Some scenic bridges.

2. Mindful photography to help with anxiety, depression and stress

Some scenic bridges. Photo: Rebecca Rowan

An old padlock.

3. Mindful photography to help with anxiety, depression and stress

An old padlock. Photo: Rebecca Rowan

Head to the Rangers supporters bar for a tasty pint...

4. Mindful photography to help with anxiety, depression and stress

Head to the Rangers supporters bar for a tasty pint... Photo: Rebecca Rowan

