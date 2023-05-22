IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos by former crime scene photographer who turned to mindful photography

Photographer Rebecca Rowan has turned from crime scene photography to mindful photography to focus on snapping the ‘wellbeing of the living’.

Rebecca is now pioneering the art of mindful photography to help those with anxiety, depression and stress in Yorkshire, and she believes it can be a life-changer.

Rebecca said: “It is all about taking time out to nurture awareness in yourself and your surroundings. The outcome is beautiful photography and a calmer mind.

“Many of the people I have worked with have noticed that their anxiety levels have reduced, and that they have become more motivated and patient. It’s amazing.”

Rebecca has recently been awarded a grant from the Community Mental Health Transformation (CMHT) programme, to support her work.

You can read about Rebecca’s career switch here, and check out some of her stunning artwork below!

A boat with a stunning Scarborough back drop.

Some scenic bridges.

An old padlock.

Head to the Rangers supporters bar for a tasty pint...

