If you are heading to the Yorkshire coast this week, there are numerous events on from Whitby, to Scarborough and down to Bridlington and around the coast.
The Scarborough News has collated this weeks events from Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington and Malton.
It looks set to be a quiet week, but there’s still something for everyone to enjoy.
If you would like your event featured, or an event featured in a future article, email [email protected]
1. Tuesday April 18
On Tuesday April 18, Whitby RNLI will be hosting Yorkshire Coast Nature (YCN) Director Richard Baines and local skipper Sean Baxter as they share stories of whale watching in Staithes and other unique insights into Yorkshire's coastal heritage. The event takes place at RNLI Lifeboat Station in Whitby and the event starts at 7pm. The event is free, but the RNLI would like to raise donations through the ticket sales. Email [email protected] for more information. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Wednesday April 19
On Wednesday April 19, join Michelle Hatton for an elegant afternoon of modern ballroom and Latin with a sprinkle of sequence on request. Tickets are priced at £8.80, which includes tea/coffee and one of Brid Spa's scones. Photo: Bridlington Spa
3. Wednesday April 19 to Friday April 22
Join the John Godber Company at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this week. The show will run from Wednesday April 19, until Saturday April 22. In this breath-taking state of the nation comedy, the double BAFTA and Olivier Award Winning partnership of John Godber and Jane Thornton pull on their walking boots, pack up their knapsacks, and tackle modern life head on. Limited tickets are still available, and the show runs for one hour and 50 minutes, including an interval. Photo: Stephen Josepth Theatre
4. Friday April 21
On Friday April 21, Yorkshire celtic folk rock band Gaelforce will be heading to Malton's The Milton Rooms. The band was very successful in the 90’s, has now reformed and is sounding better than ever, with ex members of the Duncan McFarlane Band & Mike Harding Band. If you like bands such as Fairport Convention, Moving Heart and Runrig you are sure to love Gaelforce’s music. Tickets are priced at £10. Photo: Milton Rooms