4 . Friday April 21

On Friday April 21, Yorkshire celtic folk rock band Gaelforce will be heading to Malton's The Milton Rooms. The band was very successful in the 90’s, has now reformed and is sounding better than ever, with ex members of the Duncan McFarlane Band & Mike Harding Band. If you like bands such as Fairport Convention, Moving Heart and Runrig you are sure to love Gaelforce’s music. Tickets are priced at £10. Photo: Milton Rooms