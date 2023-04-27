News you can trust since 1882
Check out where to celebrate the Coronation in Whitby! (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)Check out where to celebrate the Coronation in Whitby! (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)
Check out where to celebrate the Coronation in Whitby! (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)

IN PICTURES: Here's where to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in and around Whitby

Whitby and the surrounding area will join with the millions of people across the UK and beyond who are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

The day of ceremony and pageantry, on what is a bank holiday weekend, will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. His wife Camilla will be crowned as Queen Camilla.

These are the local events that The Scarborough News has been made aware of.

If there is an event you’d like adding to this list, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

Seperate stories on events happening in Bridlington will be published later this week, and events happening in Scarborough can be found here.

From Monday May 1, there will be flower displays and an exhibition on the King at St. Mary's Church in Whitby. It is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, Saturday May 6, from 3pm to 5pm, and Sunday May 7 from 10am to 4pm.

1. Monday May 1

On Wednesday May 3, between 10am and 3pm, there will be a pop-up vintage museum with tea and cake at Danby Village Hall. Free admission and everyone is welcome.

2. Wednesday May 3

On Friday May 5, St. Hilda's Church in Whitby will be holding a Eucharist service with Prayers for the King and Nation at 7pm.

3. Friday MAy 5

On Friday May 5, The Dalesmen Singers will have a Coronation Special concert, which will take place at Hinderwell Village Hall, near Whitby. All profits to be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Action charity.

4. Friday May 5

