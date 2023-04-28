IN PICTURES: Here's where to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in and around Bridlington

Bridlington and the surrounding area will join with the millions of people across the UK and beyond who are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, on Saturday, May 6.
The day of ceremony and pageantry, on what is a bank holiday weekend, will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. His wife Camilla will be crowned as Queen Camilla.
These are the local events that The Scarborough News has been made aware of.
1. Friday May 5
On Friday May 5, the Crown Community Centre on Quay Road will be having a 'pop up cafe', led by our Independent Living Group for Adults with Learning Disabilities. They have been busy planning this event for the last month and looking forward to welcoming people to enjoy cakes and refreshments. Photo: Google
2. Saturday May 6
On Saturday May 6, watch the Coronation on the big screens at the Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road, followed by lunch afterwards. Photo: Google
3. Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7
On Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7, the Coronation Steampunk Weekend is heading to Bridlington. Coronation celebrations and steampunk fun will combine this year to create an extra special event, and everyone is invited to dress up for this fun filled, family festival. Bridlington Spa Royal Hall will be decorated in red, white and blue. Photo: National World
4. Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8
On Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, the Georgian Tea Rooms in Bridlington are offering a Coronation afternoon tea, fit for a King. Information can be found on their Facebook page. Photo: Google