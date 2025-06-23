Scalby Fair 2025

A week of fun-filled activities for the whole family culminated with a busy day at Scalby Fair on Saturday, June 21.

The village came to life as the sun beat down on the 48th Scalby Fair.

Around 70 volunteers worked tirelessly to put on the fair, with over 50 stalls and three entertainment stages on the roads and gardens in the heart of Scalby Village.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Michael Whiteley said: “As well as the Main Stage brilliantly hosted by Magic Mike we had a Fringe Stage and an Acoustic Hub at Scalby Methodist Church.

Ready to entertain

“The Flower Festival was as busy as organisers can remember.

“The Prize Draw raised a record amount with all prizes being donated by local businesses.

“All surpluses go to local charities including Sparks Project, Scarborough Talking News, Scarborough Mates, Newby and Scalby Library and Futureworks NY.

“We want to thank the residents of Scalby for working with us on road closures and for all the volunteers who made the event so special and safe.

Youngsters try their luck

“Nigel Sheppard, our Chair, is looking forward to Scalby Fair 2026 which takes place on June 20, 2026.”

Since it’s inception in 1977, the fair has raised over £37,000 for good causes, with £5,000 being raised in 2024 alone.

Time for a break!

Enjoying the fun of the fair