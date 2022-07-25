IN PICTURES: Whitby Steampunk Festival attracts the crowds

Whitby Steampunk Festival enjoyed a successful weekend on the first day of the school summer holidays.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:06 am

Whitby Pavilion was the setting for the festival, which brought thousands to town.

Here are some pictures from the weekend.

1. Whitby Steampunk Weekend

Freckles Lamour and Monsieur Lamour.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Whitby Steampunk Festival.

Steampunk visitors pose for a snap by the sea.

Photo: Simon Hulme.

3. Whitby Steampunk Festival

The steampunk festival attracted some characters to Whitby.

Photo: Paul Armstrong, The Artistic Lens

4. Whitby Steampunk Festival

Some flamboyant costumes were on show.

Photo: Paul Armstrong, The Artistic Lens

