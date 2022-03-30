IN PICTURES: Whitby's century-old lifeboat Robert and Ellen Robson pulled through streets
Whitby's former lifeboat, the 103-year-old Robert and Ellen Robson, made for a dramatic sight as it was pulled through the streets of the town on Sunday.
Restoration work has been taking place on the boat at Coates Marine, but RNLI crew and volunteers pulled it by hand, using the traditional method of ropes and chocks, back to its home at the Whitby RNLI Museum on Pier Road, where it will receive a final lick of paint.
You can see a video of the lifeboat pull here.
Museum curator Neil Williamson said: 'I would like to thank everyone who turned out to help transport the lifeboat back to her home at the lifeboat museum.
"It's not often you see a wooden boat being hauled through the streets of Whitby and the volunteers did a great job of ensuring she had a safe passage.
"Thanks to Sue Paling from the Black Horse and Ian Taylor from The Endeavour who provided bacon sandwiches and hot drinks to give an energy boost to our volunteers.
"The old lifeboat has been well looked after at Coates Marine so thank you also to the staff their for all their support."
The lifeboat museum is currently undergoing a major redevelopment thanks to a generous legacy.
It is hoped it will be reopen to the public by the summer.