New Fairy Doors for Pannett Park in Whitby

A new fairy door trail is to be installed at Pannett Park with the help of Whitby Lions.

The idea for the trail originated around two years ago, when the park keeper at the time suggested that installing fairy doors would create a lovely, magical activity for children.

Whitby Lions became involved when Lion Chris Roe proposed that it would be a great way for young people to learn about who the Whitby Lions are and what they do for the community.

Coincidentally, Pannett Art Gallery had recently acquired the Soper Collection — works by George Soper and his daughters, Eva and Eileen.

Eileen Soper created magical images for children - Image: Pannett Art Gallery and the Soper Collection

Eileen Soper illustrated many of Enid Blyton’s books, including the “Famous Five” series. She also created illustrations for a series of Nature Readers designed for classroom walls, helping to teach young children about the natural world.

Eileen’s representations of nature are not only carefully observed but also engaging and amusing. Her use of elves and fairies captures children’s imaginations and sense of fun, providing the perfect inspiration for the fairy doors.

In autumn 2024, Whitby Town Council’s Community Engagement Officer, Miriam Shone, hosted a workshop for 10 pupils from Stakesby School to design fairy doors, inspired by drawings from the Soper Collection.

Two additional doors were designed by the daughters of the park’s gardeners.

The children’s designs were transformed into working drawings and then into actual doors by Lion Bob Bennett, using wood donated by Jack Hallam Joinery in Egton, and materials provided by Whitby Lions.

The doors will be the centrepiece of an exhibition opening in the Weatherill Room at Pannett Art Gallery on Saturday, June 14. The young designers, along with their families and friends, will be treated to fairy mocktails.

Also on display will be the original door designs, interpretation drawings, and inspirational artwork from the Soper Collection.

The exhibition will run throughout the summer, and there will be activities for young people to design their own fairy door or write stories about the fairies who live behind them.

These creations will be displayed on boards in the gallery.

The new doors will be installed in the trees of Pannett Park next spring, forming a magical trail for all to enjoy.