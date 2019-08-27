New film Scarborough will premiere at Stephen Joseph the day after BBC sitcom

A new film called Scarborough, and filmed in the area, will have its premiere at the town's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Ironically, the premiere comes a day after the premiere screenings of a new BBC sitcom, also called Scarborough, which was shot in the town ... and has its premiere at the same venue!

Scarborough, the film. PIC: Kaleidoscope Entertainment

The first episode of the sitcom will be shown on TV on the same evening, Friday September 6, as the film's premiere.

The British drama film Scarborough is from the producers of the film Lady Macbeth.

Its synopsis says it is a story of forbidden love: "Two mismatched lovers arrive at the British seaside town of Scarborough, seeking an escape from the constraints of real life.

"Liz, desperately shy and beautiful, seems older than her companion, the happy-go-lucky and impulsive Daz.

"In their faded hotel room, amongst the peeling wallpaper and away from the prying eyes of their hometown, they laugh, quarrel, make love and enjoy their anonymity.

"In an identical room in the same hotel, the sensitive artist Aiden and Beth, a fiery and impulsive young woman, tell the same story.

"As both couples are forced to come to terms with the illicit nature of their impossible love, power shifts from one lover to the other, and joy turns to heartache as they reel from the destructive force of illicit love."

It stars Jodhi May (Netflix’s The Witcher), Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders), Edward Hogg (Jupiter Ascending) and Jessica Barden (The Lobster).

It is adapted from the acclaimed play by Fiona Evans, and written and directed by Barnaby Southcombe (I, Anna).

The UK premiere and a Q&A takes place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday September 6 at 7pm, and there is another screening at the venue the following night.

