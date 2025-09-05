New Slimming World group launches at Scarborough School

The new group meets every Wednesday at Overdale Community Primary School

A new Slimming World group has opened its doors at Overdale Community Primary School bringing a fresh wave of support, inspiration, and healthy change for families and individuals alike.

Leading the group is Amanda, an experienced consultant with an unwavering passion for healthy eating and wellbeing.

With 19 years of experience and two already thriving groups under her belt, she understands that the burden of feeling overweight can affect anyone, and more importantly, she knows how to help lift it.

A spokesperson for Slimming World said: “What sets Slimming World apart is its empowering approach: members set their own personal targets, choosing the journey that feels right for them.

“The heart of this initiative is choice: members pick their own target weights, with no pressure to conform to a one-size-fits-all approach.

“It’s about breaking free from old patterns and embracing a fresh sense of control and pride.

“No one has to walk the path alone. Whether you arrive solo or alongside a friend or family member, the group offers a nurturing team atmosphere that members have described as ‘invaluable.’

“Slimming World distinguishes itself through its flexible, science-based approach, supported by over 55 years of evidence-based practice. Endorsed by respected organisations including Diabetes UK and the Royal College of Midwives, its programme allows individuals to determine their own goals, tailored to their unique circumstances and aspirations.”

The new Slimming World group meets every Wednesday at 6.30pm at Overdale Community Primary School.