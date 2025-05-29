"No two days are the same, and you never know where your shifts will take you": Humberside Police volunteering opportunities

Special Constables have a duty to work a minimum of 16 hours a month.

With just one month to go until applications close to become on of Humberside Police’s next Special Constables, Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker explains what it takes to volunteer with the force , and what kind of people they’re looking for.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said: “Our Special Constables provide a crucial service across the whole of our Humberside Police force area. They volunteer in their own time, come from all walks of life, and have the same powers and responsibilities as full- and part-time, paid officers.

“The role of a Special Constable means that no two days are the same, from arresting wanted people, patrolling community events to attending emergency incidents.

“Nationally, over the last few years, the Special Constabulary has experienced a massive downturn in officers as many have sought permanent careers as Police officers through the Governments Police Officer Uplift Programme. This shows that many see the benefits of the Special Constabulary in developing their personal skills as well for some a steppingstone before they move into regular, paid policing.

“Whilst joining us in this capacity is a fantastic opportunity to gain a real-world insight into what it’s like to be a Police Officer, we’re also looking for people who want to forge a long-term career with us as a Special Constable too.

“It takes a certain drive and commitment, and our Special Constables can also work their way up through a rank structure to become Special Sergeants, Chief Inspectors, Superintendents, and even a member of the Chief Officer team as a Special Chief Officer.

“You can fulfil a lifelong volunteer career with us here at Humberside Police, whilst also building a career as a banker, stay-at-home parent, offshore wind technician, project manager, bus driver, teacher, engineer, and everything in between!”

Special Constabulary Chief Officer John Philip said: “Initial classroom training takes around three months, and then you’ll be working alongside experienced regular officers and Special Constables as you work through on the job training and assessments, giving you all the skills and abilities needed to become a successful Special Constable.

“I started as a Special Constable the week before I started work for my main job employer, and for 36 years I have served both organisations simultaneously. This has allowed me to hone an eclectic set of transferable skills that I have then been able to apply to both roles throughout my career.

“I have remained a volunteer without wanting to move into regular paid policing because I felt it gave me the best of both worlds. From a financial and work/life balance perspective it was advantageous to stay with my employer, and I’ve enjoyed a rewarding career with them too!

“The opportunity to follow a voluntary career in policing in parallel to my main job has broadened my experience, allowing me to do something really worthwhile and give back to my community.

“Policing is unpredictable, no two days are the same, and you never know where your shifts will take you. We’re looking for people with a real sense of comradeship, a team player, and someone who has a relentless need to make a difference, protect, and serve.”

Visit https://www.wearehumbersidespecials.com/ to find out more information.