Old Bridlington Club's reunion sees a packed weekend of events

The annual reunion of the Old Bridlingtonian Club was held on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.

The weekend started with the customary get-together on Friday evening in the Marine Bar of the Expanse Hotel, and this year included a large group of those who started school 60 years ago, in 1964.

In school on the Saturday afternoon there was the usual chess competition, organised by David Evans and Andrew Tiernan, and a tour of the site guided by Tom Wright.

Following this, a moving Act of Remembrance was conducted by Martin Barmby outside the Memorial Gymnasium, before OBs gathered in the school hall for the AGM.

Old Bridlingtonion Club's president-elect Daren Wilkinson (left) with club president Paul Gibson.

Saturday evening saw the highlight of the weekend, when 97 OBs and guests assembled for the Annual Dinner in the Seymours at the Expanse Hotel, where the setting, food and service were all excellent.

During the meal, club president Paul Gibson welcomed the guests for the evening: Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall; head girl Isabella Lloyd-Murphy; head boy Callum Garbutt; senior cadets Juno Hallett and Amber Stabler; Andrew Tiernan, the organiser of the chess competition who had recently retired from the school after 21 years’ service; Daren Wilkinson, who had just retired from the office of club treasurer after seven years; and club website developer and photographer Josh Harrison. After dinner, Jim Ezard proposed the toast to the president and the OB Club, to which retiring president Paul Gibson responded.

Following a rendition of the School Song Now No More, Paul handed over the presidential chain of office to his successor Daren Wilkinson, who then proposed the toast to the school and staff. Kate Parker-Randall responded to Daren’s toast, drawing the formal proceedings to a close. Information about membership of the OB Club and its activities can be found on the website at www.oldbridlingtonianclub.org.uk and viewed on the club’s Facebook page.