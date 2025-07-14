Old lambing barn at Danby Castle opened as sumptuous wedding venue after two-year project

A two-year project to repurpose the old lambing barn at Danby Castle wedding venue, has resulted in the official opening of the magnificent Daleview Barn.

Alongside the existing dedicated ceremonial room, Daleview Barn offers a masterfully designed reception room overlooking the surrounding North Yorkshire

Moors.

At an official ribbon cutting ceremony recently, Lord Downe of Dawnay Estates and Samantha Gilchrist, the Founder and CEO of Gilchrist Collection proudly opened Daleview Barn; accompanied by local dignitaries, Danby Castle staff team and many of the contractors who worked on the project.

VIP dignitaries at the opening of Daleview Barm - from left: Lucy McCarthy, Head of Property Development for The Gilchrist Collection; Samantha Gilchrist CEO of the Gilchrist Collection; Lord Downe of Dawnay Estates; David Steele Chief Executive of Dawnay Estates; James Stephenson Head of Property and Sporting for Dawnay Estates.

Danby Castle holds a special place in the Gilchrist Collection portfolio as CEO Samantha Gilchrist describes.

“When I first visited Danby Castle, I couldn’t help but notice the nearby barn that was then being used for lambing,” she said.

"I asked the Estate if they would consider transforming it into an additional space for weddings.

“Thankfully, Lord Downe and his wonderful team were open to the idea and embraced the vision I had in mind.

Daleview Barn at Danby Castle.

“We were very intentional with the design.

"It was important to us to stay true to the character of the existing venue while also creating something fresh and contemporary.

"We made the most of the incredible views by incorporating decorative windows, blending charm and elegance in a way that feels both timeless and new.”

The preservation of the architectural integrity and historical value of Danby Castle’s Daleview Barn was paramount during the restoration project.

Its land has been owned by some of the most notable families of north England, including The Latimer and Neville families.

Between 1534 and 1543, Danby Castle was home to John Neville and Catherine Parr, who later became the sixth wife of Henry VIII.

Since 1656, Danby Castle has been an important part of the Dawnay family’s Yorkshire Estates.

Lord Downe proudly celebrated the architectural transformation of Daleview Barn.

He said: “The Estate is immensely proud to partner with the prestigious Gilchrist Collection to create a wedding venue which incorporates the best modern facilities while retaining the charm and beauty of a fourteenth century castle.”

Danby Castle and Egton Manor were among the North Yorkshire winners in this year’s Hitched Wedding Awards, which highlight the highest rated and reviewed wedding vendors across the UK.