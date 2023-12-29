One year on: A lookback when Thor the Walrus paid a visit to Scarborough over the New Year period

Last year, Scarborough was at the centre of worldwide attention over the New Year period following a surprise visit from an arctic walrus.

The mammal, better known as Thor, arrived overnight on Friday, December 30 and found a comfortable spot to sleep for the majority of New Year’s Eve on Scarborough Harbour’s slipway – which is believed to be the species’ first-ever visit to the Yorkshire Coast in living memory.

It prompted an emergency response from Scarborough Sea Life Centre and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) who began monitoring the walrus. North Yorkshire Police erected a cordon at the edge of the harbour as onlookers began to emerge.

At the time, Bethan Clyne, a marine mammal medic at BDMLR, who helped to monitor Thor’s condition, said the experience was “gruelling but rewarding” as well as an “honour and privilege”.

Thor ventured far from his usual polar habitat in the lead up to his Yorkshire coast visit and was spotted on the south coast as well as in France and the Netherlands.

Word of Thor’s arrival soon spread online, garnering the attention of the national and international press.

Photos and videos of the arctic visitor went viral across social media with Tweets pouring in from around the world, placing Scarborough firmly in the spotlight.

Large crowds gathered behind a police cordon to watch Thor and volunteers from Scarborough Sea Life Centre monitored the scene in case he was disturbed.

Scarborough Council cancelled the official New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Spa out of concern for the walrus’ welfare, which then slid back beneath the waves before midnight.

Scarborough Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent even appeared on TV news in Australia, telling Sky New Australia: “A first for Scarborough, and a first for Yorkshire I believe. We’re very proud that he chose Scarborough to have a nap!”

Thor is believed to be the first walrus ever to have visited Yorkshire, though two others, Wally and Freya, have been recorded in the UK since 2021.

The mammals often spend several days resting in the same spot before returning to the sea.

Following his visit to Scarborough, Thor moved on to Blyth in Northumberland before been spotted “frolicking on a floating dock” in Breiðdalsvík, Iceland.

Icelandic broadcaster RUV said Thor had declined “offers of frozen herring” from the harbour guard when he arrived in Breiðdalsvík, about 864 miles from Scarborough.

Following the visit from Thor, Scarborough College received more than 40 “international enquiries from people who have seen Scarborough on the TV” according to Cllr Guy Smith.

His visit also led to a theatre production at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.