Owner of Hinderwell's The Brown Cow pub - ''obvious from young age Beth Mead was going to be a star'

Mark Yeoman, who has known the England star since she was a little girl growing up in Hinderwell, near Whitby, said: “I remember her from when she was about five kicking a ball around at school.

“It’s great to see and even at that age, she was running rings around the lads and we knew she had a flair for football.

“If someone had said back then ‘can you see this happening [playing for England in a major final], I think they would have said yes.”

“All she needed to start with was a cheap kit and a pair of boots and that’s it – she’s earned it, good luck to the lass.

“Everyone in the village is so proud of her.”

Her rise to superstardom has put Hinderwell on the map - and the pub even got a shout-out during the final, where supporters had gathered to watch the big match.

“We had very good support from the locals and holidaymakers," said Mr Yeoman.

"We had young kids wearing England shirts with Mead on the back, to the over 80s.

"We're absolutely over the moon for her."

Even Hector, the pub's Great Dane, was in patriotic mood, pictured here wearing an England flag.