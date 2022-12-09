The critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show – a smash hit with fans of both dance and orchestral music – hits the Open Air Theatre on Saturday August 19.

Featuring an array of special guests Ibiza Classics – conducted by Jules Buckley – is a stunning audio and visual spectacle, showcasing some of the world’s best loved dance music.

Ibiza Classics – which delighted crowds at Scarborough OAT back in 2018 – has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world's most iconic orchestral electronic music event.

Pete Tong is on his way to Scarborough next summer.

Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show for 2023 will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks.

It is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history.

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “This show is an absolute must for dance music fans.

"We had an incredible night here with Ibiza Classics back in 2018 and we are delighted to be bringing the icon that is Pete Tong, with Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra, back to Scarborough OAT. Get ready for another sensational night!”

A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong MBE is undeniably one of the world’s most influential figures.

Over the last three decades – both publicly and behind the scenes – Pete has been revered as an arena-selling artist, DJ, music producer, A&R, and the voice of BBC Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming.

With a 30-plus year career, the tastemaker DJ, broadcaster and producer has been dedicated to making dance music a global genre, constantly pushing boundaries, and breaking new talent wherever he goes.

Pete Tong and The Essential Orchestra Ibiza Classics joins music legends Sting, Blondie, Pulp, rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, chart-toppers N-Dubz, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man and the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! among Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2023 headliners – with many more acts still to be announced.