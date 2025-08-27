Proudfoot donates £1,000 through their Making a Difference Locally charity to Scarborough Uniform Recycle

Valerie Aston presents the cheque for £1000 to Scarborough Uniform Recycle

Proudfoot Supermarkets has made a substantial donation to a charity which aims to help families access reusable school uniform.

Based at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough Uniform Recycle collects donations of clean, reusable school uniform and distributes it at giveaway events and other times throughout the year which are hugely popular and are attended by approximately 80 families at each event.

Carol Evans contact Proudfoot Supermarkets, requesting a donation through their Making A Difference Locally Charity, to help fund large curver boxes, clothes rails, tables and a sack barrow, all to enable them to display, and store, the donations, which will in turn help families save money on uniform and prevent items going into landfill.

Proudfoot Director, Valerie Aston, joined the group of volunteers on Friday morning at Westborough Methodist Church to present them with their cheque for £1,000.

Valerie said: “It was enlightening to see the volume of donated clothes, all good as new, cleaned and ready for parents to call in and collect the uniform required for their children.

“School uniform can be costly and what better way to support families during this cost of living crisis”