Reactions to BBC comedy Scarborough following the final episode of series one

Residents were thrilled to hear about the BBC comedy and celebrity stars visiting Scarborough to create scenes in iconic locations in the town.

Following the final episode, we asked on our website for people’s thoughts on the BBC comedy ...

What did you think of Scarborough on the BBC?

More than 1,000 people voted and results show that 72% liked it, 16% didn't mind it and 12% didn’t like it.

Would you like to see series two?

An overwhelming majority voted ‘yes’ with 85% of the vote.

Do you think it showed Scarborough in a good light?

91% of people who voted said that the new BBC One comedy did show Scarborough in a good light.

Do you think it will be good for Scarborough’s tourism?

Following the success of Benidorm, from the same writer, Derren Litten, Scarborough residents hoped that it would put the town on the map and according to our poll 92% of people think it will boost tourism.

