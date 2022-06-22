And keep an eye out for the flypast of the Red Arrows over Whitby at around 12.50pm.
People can say hello to veterans and military support organisations who will be there on the day to chat about their experiences and find out about life in the Armed Forces.
Groups in attendance will include Veterans in Action – The Armed Forces' charity of choice for this year’s event.
The charity works with military veterans suffering from post traumatic stress and concentrates on changing negatives into a positive, focusing on Post Traumatic Growth.
Other attractions on the day are the ever-popular climbing wall, tombola, pick a flag as well as a variety of commercial stalls.
Earlier this week, Whitby hosted a flag-raising event, also at Dock End, which saw youngsters from Stakesby Primary Academy and Airy Hill School take part in a parade of military-inspired costumes.