And keep an eye out for the flypast of the Red Arrows over Whitby at around 12.50pm.

People can say hello to veterans and military support organisations who will be there on the day to chat about their experiences and find out about life in the Armed Forces.

Groups in attendance will include Veterans in Action – The Armed Forces' charity of choice for this year’s event.

The flag-raising ceremony in Whitby marked the start of this week's Armed Forces celebrations.

The charity works with military veterans suffering from post traumatic stress and concentrates on changing negatives into a positive, focusing on Post Traumatic Growth.

Other attractions on the day are the ever-popular climbing wall, tombola, pick a flag as well as a variety of commercial stalls.