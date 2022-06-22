Red Arrows to fly over Whitby as town celebrates Armed Forces Day

Whitby will celebrate Armed Forces Day as part of the national event which will be hosted on Saturday June 25, at Dock End.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 2:13 pm

And keep an eye out for the flypast of the Red Arrows over Whitby at around 12.50pm.

People can say hello to veterans and military support organisations who will be there on the day to chat about their experiences and find out about life in the Armed Forces.

Groups in attendance will include Veterans in Action – The Armed Forces' charity of choice for this year’s event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The flag-raising ceremony in Whitby marked the start of this week's Armed Forces celebrations.

The charity works with military veterans suffering from post traumatic stress and concentrates on changing negatives into a positive, focusing on Post Traumatic Growth.

Read More

Read More
Whitby woman will walk up and down 199 Steps 44 times in fundraiser for Pancreat...

Other attractions on the day are the ever-popular climbing wall, tombola, pick a flag as well as a variety of commercial stalls.

Earlier this week, Whitby hosted a flag-raising event, also at Dock End, which saw youngsters from Stakesby Primary Academy and Airy Hill School take part in a parade of military-inspired costumes.

Red ArrowsWhitbyVeterans