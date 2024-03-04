News you can trust since 1882
RNLI 200th: Curator of Whitby Lifeboat Museum ‘always astounded’ by lovely comments

Curator of Whitby’s Lifeboat Museum, Neil Williamson, said he’s “always astounded” by the number of lovely comments made by the visitors to the Pier Road attraction.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT
Neil, who took over the curator role in 2019 from Pete Thomson, said the museum was renovated and reopened in 2022 and houses the Robert and Ellen Robson, the last pulling lifeboat in RNLI service and carried out the last rescue of that type of boat.

"The museum is a major attraction in Whitby and the shop has one of the highest turnovers in the organisation,” he said.

Curator of Whitby Lifeboat Museum, Neil Williamson.Curator of Whitby Lifeboat Museum, Neil Williamson.
"The shop is run by volunteers, we have school parties and tell them the history of the RNLI.

“The RNLI means an awful lot to the general public and we’re always astounded by the lovely comments.

"It’s a charity that saves lives at sea run completely by volunteers, by public donation – the crew are volunteers and do it for the good of society.”

