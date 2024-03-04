RNLI 200th: Curator of Whitby Lifeboat Museum ‘always astounded’ by lovely comments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil, who took over the curator role in 2019 from Pete Thomson, said the museum was renovated and reopened in 2022 and houses the Robert and Ellen Robson, the last pulling lifeboat in RNLI service and carried out the last rescue of that type of boat.

"The museum is a major attraction in Whitby and the shop has one of the highest turnovers in the organisation,” he said.

Curator of Whitby Lifeboat Museum, Neil Williamson.

"The shop is run by volunteers, we have school parties and tell them the history of the RNLI.

“The RNLI means an awful lot to the general public and we’re always astounded by the lovely comments.