RNLI and British Canoeing issue safety advice after rise in paddlesport rescues

The RNLI has teamed up with British Canoeing to encourage people to make safety a priority before taking to the water. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The new summer safety campaign is in response to figures showing the number of lives saved while kayaking or canoeing by RNLI crews more than doubled last year in comparison to 2021.

Stand up paddleboarding has continued to increase in popularity as last year, RNLI lifeboat crews saw a 21% rise in launches to paddleboarders across the UK and Ireland, in comparison to 2021.

RNLI crews are urging visitors to the coast to make safety a priority this summer.

The RNLI and British Canoeing are raising awareness of how to stay safe on the water when planning to stand up paddleboard, kayak or canoe on any type of water.

Their safety advice is to:

Wear a buoyancy aid or personal flotation device.

Carry a means of communication to call for help in an emergency.

Check the weather before heading out.

Tell others of your plans so they know when you will be returning.

Paddle within your ability

Lee Pooley, Director of Coaching & Qualifications at British Canoeing, says: ‘Whether you are kayaking, canoeing or stand up paddleboarding it is extremely important no matter what your experience is to follow some simple steps to keep yourself and others safe when out on the water.

‘Paddlesport is such an accessible and fun activity with significant benefits to mental and physical wellbeing. The UK has some outstanding waterways and coastline to explore, we just want everyone to take care and be safe whilst they enjoy their paddle.

‘Working alongside the RNLI and other stakeholders including manufacturers, retailers, Delivery Partners and Clubs we want to ensure our five simple messages are remembered and considered before anyone ventures out onto the water.

‘We are keen to get as many organisations involved as possible, to extend our reach and engagement to ensure that those getting out onto the water paddle safely.’