Royal visit: Selfies and smiles - 20 more images of William and Kate's visit to Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales took an impromptu walkabout to meet the crowd of wellwishers that had gathered to see them on their first visit to Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
36 minutes ago
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 6:13pm
The Royal couple appeared relaxed as they chatted and exchanged smiles with those who waited patiently outside The Street – and they even posed for a few selfies - much to the crowd’s delight.
Photographer Richard Ponter captured some incredible images from the day and we share them here:
