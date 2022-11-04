News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Posing for a selfie

Royal visit: Selfies and smiles - 20 more images of William and Kate's visit to Scarborough

The Prince and Princess of Wales took an impromptu walkabout to meet the crowd of wellwishers that had gathered to see them on their first visit to Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
36 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 6:13pm

The Royal couple appeared relaxed as they chatted and exchanged smiles with those who waited patiently outside The Street – and they even posed for a few selfies - much to the crowd’s delight.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured some incredible images from the day and we share them here:

1. The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Street in Scarborough

Prince William talks to the crowd

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Street in Scarborough

From one princess to another

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Street in Scarborough

Photographers wait to capture the perfect shot

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Street in Scarborough

Shaking hands

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
William and KateWalesScarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 5