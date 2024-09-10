Ryedale Folk Museum at Hutton-le-Hole to hold weddings open day
On Sunday September 15, Wedding Coordinator, Kirsty, will take small groups to visit the some of the spaces.
Attendance is by prebooking only.
Kirsty said: “We’ll begin with the majestic Manor House and the atmospheric Iron Age roundhouse, before moving on to some of our smaller, more intimate settings.
Museum Director, Jennifer Smith said: “We think the museum is such a romantic setting, with characterful historic buildings and surrounded by serene countryside – it’s ideal for a small, informal wedding built around a couple’s unique tastes.”
The museum has been hosting weddings since 2021, with venues accommodating between two and 58 guests.
Photographer Angela Waites, who has photographed numerous weddings at the museum, will chat to couples on an informal basis about what makes the museum the perfect place to get married and to get a memorable photo.
Visit the museum website: www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk/whats-on-2/ to find out more about having your wedding or renewal at Ryedale Folk Museum and prebook to take part.
There is complimentary admission to the museum for those booked on a tour, along with a glass of prosecco on arrival.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.