News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Scarborough band announced as support for huge Cast summer gig

Local lads The Feens have been added to the bill and will be supporting Cast, alongside The Farm, at their Scarborough Spa gig on Saturday, August 26.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 19:16 BST

Following their sold out gig in 2021 in the Spa Ocean Room, The Feens will be returning to the Spa stage, this time in the iconic Grand Hall, adding support to two indie legends.

Freddie Schmuck, singer and guitarist with The Feens, said: “After headlining and selling out the Spa Ocean Room around 18 months ago, being given the opportunity to now play in the Grand Hall to support such esteemed indie legends is a true honour and next step in our journey. We’re buzzing!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cast originally formed in 1992 from the ashes of two of the most legendary and lauded guitar bands of all time, The La’s and Shack.

The Feens will join The Farm to support Cast at Scarborough Spa.The Feens will join The Farm to support Cast at Scarborough Spa.
The Feens will join The Farm to support Cast at Scarborough Spa.
Most Popular

They released four albums, the second Mother Nature Calls also went platinum, and had 10 top 10 singles, before disbanding in 2001.

All Change became the biggest-selling debut album of all time for Polydor Records. After the band’s split, John Power released three solo albums, and played intermittently with the reformed La’s.

The Feens consist of Freddie Schmuck, Adam Lodge, Sam Dowling and Ryan Woods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, The Feens supported The Kooks at Bridlington Spa and in 2021, supported Jame at the Open Air Theatre.

Next week, the four-some will be supporting Reverend and the Makers at their York gig and in august, they will appear at Bridlington Spa’s This Feeling By The Sea festival.

Related topics:Scarborough SpaScarborough