Following their sold out gig in 2021 in the Spa Ocean Room, The Feens will be returning to the Spa stage, this time in the iconic Grand Hall, adding support to two indie legends.

Freddie Schmuck, singer and guitarist with The Feens, said: “After headlining and selling out the Spa Ocean Room around 18 months ago, being given the opportunity to now play in the Grand Hall to support such esteemed indie legends is a true honour and next step in our journey. We’re buzzing!”

Cast originally formed in 1992 from the ashes of two of the most legendary and lauded guitar bands of all time, The La’s and Shack.

The Feens will join The Farm to support Cast at Scarborough Spa.

They released four albums, the second Mother Nature Calls also went platinum, and had 10 top 10 singles, before disbanding in 2001.

All Change became the biggest-selling debut album of all time for Polydor Records. After the band’s split, John Power released three solo albums, and played intermittently with the reformed La’s.

The Feens consist of Freddie Schmuck, Adam Lodge, Sam Dowling and Ryan Woods.

