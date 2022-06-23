The ladies looked resplendent in their finery

Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style with a high fashion two-course luncheon at the Park Manor Hotel.

Dressed for the races, and complete with the traditional Ascot hats, the ladies turned heads as they enjoyed an afternoon of fine dining and horse racing.

Speaking on behalf of the guild, Lynne Garforth said: “We arranged this to correspond with the Ascot Races at York Racecourse, knowing that both horses and racing were always high on the Queen’s agenda.

Sharing a smile at the Royal Ascot lunch

“It was enjoyable for everybody and went like clockwork.”

The guild raised £2,005 for Scarborough RNLI by collecting wines, spirits and other items which were sold using a gift tree, while a generous donation of a night’s bed and breakfast at The Farrier at Cayton raised £305 after numbers between 1 and 100 were sold for £5 each.

The ladies each wore the traditional Ascot hat

Judith Hargreaves, Pauline Brown, Gladys Freeman, and Lynn Garforth