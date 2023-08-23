Scarborough Open Air Theatre welcomes Olly Murs for final concert of 2023 season
His appearance tonight (Aug 23), on his Marry Me tour, will be his fourth time at the Open Air Theatre, with the previous three all sell-outs.
And he’s looking forward to coming back, saying how much he enjoys the ambience and feel of the venue.
Speaking when the Olly gig was announced, venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “We cannot wait to welcome Olly Murs back to our glorious venue.
"Fans are always asking when he’s coming back so we are delighted we will see him here again in 2023."
Support comes from pop-rock outfit Scouting for Girls.
Gates open 6pm.
The open air theatre has played host to some top names this summer – with star attractions including Hollywood Vampires, Pulp and Sting.
Click here for our pictures from the Hollywood Vampires gig, with Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper rocking a full house.