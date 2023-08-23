News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Scarborough Open Air Theatre welcomes Olly Murs for final concert of 2023 season

He’s back! Singer Olly Murs will tonight perform at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre in the venue’s final concert of the current season.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:32 BST

His appearance tonight (Aug 23), on his Marry Me tour, will be his fourth time at the Open Air Theatre, with the previous three all sell-outs.

And he’s looking forward to coming back, saying how much he enjoys the ambience and feel of the venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking when the Olly gig was announced, venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “We cannot wait to welcome Olly Murs back to our glorious venue.

Olly Murs performs over August bank holiday weekend at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. picture: Cuffe & TaylorOlly Murs performs over August bank holiday weekend at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. picture: Cuffe & Taylor
Olly Murs performs over August bank holiday weekend at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. picture: Cuffe & Taylor
Most Popular

"Fans are always asking when he’s coming back so we are delighted we will see him here again in 2023."

Support comes from pop-rock outfit Scouting for Girls.

Gates open 6pm.

The open air theatre has played host to some top names this summer – with star attractions including Hollywood Vampires, Pulp and Sting.

Click here for our pictures from the Hollywood Vampires gig, with Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper rocking a full house.

Related topics:ScarboroughPulpJohnny Depp