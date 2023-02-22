Scarborough Pancake Day: More pictures from this years flippin' fantastic events
Pancake day races and seafront skiping returned to Scarborough yesterday.
Scarborough’s Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent rang the pancake bell on North Street at 12 noon, shortly before the pancake races began on Aberdeen Walk.
Teams of two dressed up in fancy dress and participated in the races to win the coveted Golden Frying Pan.
Age UK lost out to Boyes, who won the trophy.
Scarborough Sea Cadets provided pancakes at their headquarters on East Sandgate, and children flocked to Foreshore Road to participate in the skipping traditions.
Hundreds of people were celebrating Shrove Tuesday in Scarborough’s unique way.Check out more photos from the days events here.