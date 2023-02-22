News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Everyone has fun on skipping day!

Scarborough Pancake Day: More pictures from this years flippin' fantastic events

Pancake day races and seafront skiping returned to Scarborough yesterday.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 hours ago

Scarborough’s Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent rang the pancake bell on North Street at 12 noon, shortly before the pancake races began on Aberdeen Walk.

Teams of two dressed up in fancy dress and participated in the races to win the coveted Golden Frying Pan.

Age UK lost out to Boyes, who won the trophy.

Scarborough Sea Cadets provided pancakes at their headquarters on East Sandgate, and children flocked to Foreshore Road to participate in the skipping traditions.

Hundreds of people were celebrating Shrove Tuesday in Scarborough’s unique way.Check out more photos from the days events here.

1. Shrove Tuesday traditions

Scarborough town crier David Birdsall and consort Veronica Dickinson invite Scarborough Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent to ring the pancake bell.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Shrove Tuesday traditions

Orchard Lodge carefully flip their pancake during the races!

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Shrove Tuesday traditions

Scarborough town crier David Birdsall reads the citation.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Shrove Tuesday traditions

Having fun skipping on Foreshore Road.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
ScarboroughNorth Street