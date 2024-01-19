Scarborough primary school receives sponsorship for girls team new football kit

A Scarborough primary school has received a new sponsor for their sports kit after issuing an appeal.

Karolina Manalastas and Rebecca Cooper, Co-Owners of Yorkshire Coast Recruitment, with Mr Philps (Sports Coach/Senior Learning Mentor) and the girls football team.

Gladstone Road Primary School, located on Gladstone Road, recently put out a community wide call for aid with sports kit sponsorship.

At the time, Wackers Fish and Chip Restaurant answered the call and sponsored the boys team kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Yorkshire Coast Recruitment also kindly answered the call and offered to sponsor the girls football team.

The local company who specialise in Engineering, Accounts/ Finance, and Supply Chain, Business Support roles, are an independent, privately owned, truly bespoke agency.

They were happy to provide the girls team with new sports kits.

The ‘Good’ Ofsted rated school is also currently enjoying the use of a recently installed “Trim Trail” in the upper school’s playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The installation provides both fun and exercise for students at the School and follows a “planning for real” exercise which saw a group of Year 5 students draw up a large scale plan of the playground which was then used to canvass views on what improvements the students would like to see.