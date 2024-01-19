Scarborough primary school receives sponsorship for girls team new football kit
Gladstone Road Primary School, located on Gladstone Road, recently put out a community wide call for aid with sports kit sponsorship.
Now, Yorkshire Coast Recruitment also kindly answered the call and offered to sponsor the girls football team.
The local company who specialise in Engineering, Accounts/ Finance, and Supply Chain, Business Support roles, are an independent, privately owned, truly bespoke agency.
They were happy to provide the girls team with new sports kits.
The ‘Good’ Ofsted rated school is also currently enjoying the use of a recently installed “Trim Trail” in the upper school’s playground.
The installation provides both fun and exercise for students at the School and follows a “planning for real” exercise which saw a group of Year 5 students draw up a large scale plan of the playground which was then used to canvass views on what improvements the students would like to see.
The trim trail equipment was funded by the School, by Friends of Gladstone Road and by local charity SALT (Scarborough and Locals Together), and installed by ESP Play.